KBC Group NV Has $147.35 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,071 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.13% of ServiceNow worth $147,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 357.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.1% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.9 %

NOW stock opened at $549.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $566.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.30. The company has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.90 and a twelve month high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

