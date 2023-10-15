KBC Group NV Has $148.56 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 337,213 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.26% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $148,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 306,664 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.77. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $349,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,419.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $349,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,419.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.