KBC Group NV Has $175.67 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of S&P Global worth $175,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.14.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $363.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.12 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The company has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.33 and its 200 day moving average is $377.53.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,057 shares of company stock worth $8,235,856 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

