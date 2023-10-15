KBC Group NV Has $62.88 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,942,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151,904 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $62,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

