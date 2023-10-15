KBC Group NV Has $69.14 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,496 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $69,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 90.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.55.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $237.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

