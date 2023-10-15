KBC Group NV Has $92.48 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of Elevance Health worth $92,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $454.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $452.12 and its 200 day moving average is $456.55.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.