KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,334 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 135,414 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.3% of KBC Group NV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $301,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $609.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $556.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company.

