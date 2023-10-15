KBC Group NV Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KBC Group NV increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,092,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,170 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of PayPal worth $72,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.53 and a 52-week high of $92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

