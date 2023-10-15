KBC Group NV Invests $83.12 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 753,091 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,119,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,750,643,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $99.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.24 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average is $109.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

