KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 343,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,475,000. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.23% of Synopsys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $489.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.88 and a twelve month high of $502.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

