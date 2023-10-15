KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3273 per share on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.
KBC Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $38.54.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that KBC Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
