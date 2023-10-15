KBC Group NV Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,870 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,123 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of American Express worth $98,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in American Express by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in American Express by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 51,795 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

AXP opened at $151.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.63. American Express has a 1-year low of $132.21 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.