KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 175.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739,178 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.19% of Aflac worth $80,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 59.7% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 257,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after buying an additional 96,133 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Aflac by 6.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 2.4% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 3.7% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

