KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,244,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,474 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $57,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

NYSE C opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.05. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

