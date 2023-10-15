KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 85,575 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Starbucks worth $86,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after buying an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,234,305,000 after acquiring an additional 330,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.31. The company has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

