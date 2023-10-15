KBC Group NV Sells 305,888 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,888 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $128,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.32.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.8 %

MDLZ opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.30.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

