KBC Group NV Sells 356,058 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 356,058 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $87,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $105.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.29. The company has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5,254.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

