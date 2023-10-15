KBC Group NV Sells 770 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of Humana worth $60,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 1.2 %

Humana stock opened at $505.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.71. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Humana

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.