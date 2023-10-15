KBC Group NV Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 295,881 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,570,000. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.11% of Intuit as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $533.05 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $558.64. The stock has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $521.25 and its 200 day moving average is $475.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.