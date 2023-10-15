Key Financial Inc Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in American Express by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 51,795 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 488.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,005 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

AXP opened at $151.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.63. American Express has a twelve month low of $132.21 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.