Key Financial Inc Buys 25 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 587.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $462.56 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $463.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

