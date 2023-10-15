Key Financial Inc Buys 392 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 25,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.5 %

OKE stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.74 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

