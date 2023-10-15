Key Financial Inc Buys 473 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 473.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.15. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.52 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.