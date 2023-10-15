Key Financial Inc Buys 823 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ opened at $97.84 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.