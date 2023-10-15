Key Financial Inc Has $235,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE MS opened at $77.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.68. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.83 and a one year high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,235 shares of company stock valued at $41,384,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

