Key Financial Inc Has $235,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $77.79 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.83 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,235 shares of company stock worth $41,384,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

