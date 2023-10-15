Key Financial Inc Has $94,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

