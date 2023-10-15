Key Financial Inc Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $209.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $204.73 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
