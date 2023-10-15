Key Financial Inc Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $209.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $204.73 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

