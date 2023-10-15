Key Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Key Financial Inc lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.