Key Financial Inc Purchases 1,584 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,327,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $21.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

