Key Financial Inc Purchases 56 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $630,466,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 325.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $243.04 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.28 and a 200 day moving average of $219.45. The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.