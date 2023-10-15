Key Financial Inc Raises Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $97.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.99 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

