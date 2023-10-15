Key Financial Inc Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 230.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 530.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $90.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

