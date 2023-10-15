Key Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 77,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 88,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SLB opened at $58.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.81.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

