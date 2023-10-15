Key Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $194.55 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $159.97 and a 12-month high of $213.00. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.74.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

