Key Financial Inc Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Key Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average of $107.10. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

