Key Financial Inc Reduces Stake in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL)

Key Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 370.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 89,470 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000.

Davis Select Financial ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:DFNL opened at $26.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $160.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Davis Select Financial ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

