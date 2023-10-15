Key Financial Inc Sells 1,385 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Key Financial Inc reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,023,233,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,235,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after buying an additional 44,289 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 777,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares during the period.

JMST opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1445 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

