Key Financial Inc Sells 223 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

