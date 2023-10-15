Key Financial Inc Sells 2,980 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Key Financial Inc reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,147,000 after buying an additional 581,948 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

