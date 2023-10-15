Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $128.93 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

