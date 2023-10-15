Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 477,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 85,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $120.41 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.07.

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

