Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) Short Interest Update

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the September 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kineta in the second quarter valued at $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kineta by 111.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kineta by 236.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kineta in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kineta in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

KA stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Kineta has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kineta ( NASDAQ:KA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kineta will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kineta in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Kineta, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies in the field of immuno-oncology, cancer, neurology, and arenaviruses. The company is developing KVA12123, an anti-VISTA antagonist mAb immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and gastric cancer.

