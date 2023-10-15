Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Stake Decreased by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200,928 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold comprises approximately 6.1% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned about 0.51% of Kinross Gold worth $29,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Desjardins began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.07.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $5.12. 18,051,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,405,135. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.