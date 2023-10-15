Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

KTRA stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTRA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 667,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group raised Kintara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

