KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Lessened by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. KLA comprises 1.0% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in KLA by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,032,000 after buying an additional 17,639 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in KLA by 14,204.6% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 144,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after buying an additional 143,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $14.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,665. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $261.90 and a 52-week high of $520.19.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.26.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

