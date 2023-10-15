Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Short Interest Update

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Konami Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of KONMY stock opened at C$26.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.40. Konami Group has a 1-year low of C$20.86 and a 1-year high of C$29.41.
About Konami Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Konami Group
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Konami Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.