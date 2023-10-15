Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the September 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 524.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $616.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.52 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 82.45% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

