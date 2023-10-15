Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,813 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $111,628,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,961 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

