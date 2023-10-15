Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 19,588 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $103.64 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.10.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.